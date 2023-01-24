Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Bought by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 193.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,184 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $26,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 326.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the second quarter worth $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Airbnb during the second quarter worth $33,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 65.8% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 96.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.21, for a total transaction of $1,317,311.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 127,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,383,330.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.21, for a total transaction of $1,317,311.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 127,050 shares in the company, valued at $14,383,330.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.83, for a total value of $101,830.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,833.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 567,272 shares of company stock worth $57,037,738. 32.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Airbnb from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Airbnb from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Airbnb from $121.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.25.

NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $105.02. 1,588,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,973,563. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.77 and its 200-day moving average is $104.85. The stock has a market cap of $67.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.91 and a 1-year high of $191.73.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 20.28%. Equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

