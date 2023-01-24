Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.29

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$15.29 and last traded at C$15.22, with a volume of 797482 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on AGI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Haywood Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.94.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 187.13.

Alamos Gold Increases Dividend

Alamos Gold ( TSE:AGI Get Rating ) (NYSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$278.71 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alamos Gold news, Senior Officer Christine Barwell sold 3,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.34, for a total value of C$35,902.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$451,989.72. In other Alamos Gold news, Senior Officer Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez sold 14,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.70, for a total value of C$194,077.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,994 shares in the company, valued at C$1,191,756.90. Also, Senior Officer Christine Barwell sold 3,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.34, for a total transaction of C$35,902.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,858 shares in the company, valued at C$451,989.72. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 302,777 shares of company stock valued at $3,604,267.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alamos gold holding oorperatief u.a. operates as a subsidiary of Alamos Gold Inc

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.