Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.35-$8.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.59 billion-$2.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.61 billion. Albemarle also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $21.65-$22.05 EPS.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Albemarle stock traded up $12.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $260.64. 1,952,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.73. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $169.93 and a fifty-two week high of $334.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.45.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.66. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 20.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several brokerages have commented on ALB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $325.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Vertical Research upgraded Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Albemarle from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Albemarle from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Albemarle from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $287.47.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,944,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,944,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total value of $642,735.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,093.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,681 shares of company stock valued at $5,310,662 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albemarle

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth $314,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Featured Articles

