Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.35-8.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.59-2.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.61 billion. Albemarle also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $21.65-$22.05 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ALB. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $287.47.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of ALB stock traded up $12.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $260.64. 1,952,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.56. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $169.93 and a twelve month high of $334.55.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company’s revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 20.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at $13,944,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at $13,944,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total transaction of $2,923,542.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,465.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,681 shares of company stock worth $5,310,662. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albemarle

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Albemarle by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 865,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $191,386,000 after buying an additional 217,538 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $275,952,000 after purchasing an additional 155,848 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 494,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $103,265,000 after purchasing an additional 101,498 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,021,130,000 after purchasing an additional 75,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth about $7,053,000. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.