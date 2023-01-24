Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.35-8.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.59-2.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.61 billion. Albemarle also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $21.65-$22.05 EPS.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have commented on ALB. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $287.47.
Albemarle Stock Up 4.9 %
Shares of ALB stock traded up $12.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $260.64. 1,952,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.56. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $169.93 and a twelve month high of $334.55.
Insider Transactions at Albemarle
In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at $13,944,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at $13,944,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total transaction of $2,923,542.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,465.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,681 shares of company stock worth $5,310,662. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albemarle
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Albemarle by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 865,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $191,386,000 after buying an additional 217,538 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $275,952,000 after purchasing an additional 155,848 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 494,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $103,265,000 after purchasing an additional 101,498 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,021,130,000 after purchasing an additional 75,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth about $7,053,000. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.
Albemarle Company Profile
Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.
Further Reading
