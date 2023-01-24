Alchemix USD Price Hits $0.98 on Exchanges (ALUSD)

Alchemix USD (ALUSD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Alchemix USD has a market capitalization of $234.74 million and approximately $519,616.84 worth of Alchemix USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemix USD token can now be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00004273 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Alchemix USD has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Alchemix USD

Alchemix USD’s launch date was February 27th, 2021. Alchemix USD’s total supply is 3,291,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,707,111 tokens. Alchemix USD’s official message board is alchemixfi.medium.com. The official website for Alchemix USD is alchemix.fi. Alchemix USD’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Alchemix USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix is a platform to create yield-backed synthetic tokens.The requirements for creating such a synthetic token is that any existing token, such as stablecoins or ERC20s, must already have a yield generating mechanism on chain. This could be lending markets, such as Compound or AAVE, or vault-like products, such as the yvDAI Vault, or aLINK Vault. The Alchemix team are targeting stablecoins for our first synthetic token, which will be called alUSD (the al denoting the Alchemix platform).The plan is for alUSD to be mintable from several stablecoins, but the protocol will initially only support DAI. The examples in the following sections for alUSD will apply to other al-Tokens in a near identical way. The dApp contains the following components: Vaults, Transmuter, Farming, and Treasury.”

