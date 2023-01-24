Aleph Zero Price Reaches $1.20 on Top Exchanges (AZERO)

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last week, Aleph Zero has traded up 26% against the US dollar. Aleph Zero has a total market cap of $231.35 million and approximately $5.06 million worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aleph Zero coin can now be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00005202 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Aleph Zero

Aleph Zero launched on January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 308,452,235 coins and its circulating supply is 195,106,164 coins. The official message board for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org/blog. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org.

Buying and Selling Aleph Zero

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero is a layer 1 blockchain platform based on a novel, peer-reviewed consensus protocol, AlephBFT. The consensus utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph architecture as an intermediary data structure, resulting in a rapid time to finality. In the end, however, Aleph Zero is still a blockchain—not a DAG.The consensus is integrated into Substrate, an open framework built by Parity and the Polkadot developer community—however, it doesn’t make Aleph Zero a parachain, but rather an independent layer 1.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aleph Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aleph Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

