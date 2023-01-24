Alex Rovira Purchases 1,021,073 Shares of Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX:BTR) Stock

Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX:BTR – Get Rating) insider Alex Rovira purchased 1,021,073 shares of Brightstar Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$24,505.75 ($17,257.57).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.84.

Brightstar Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Alpha Deposit, Beta, and Cork Tree Well (Delta) Deposit located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Stone Resources Australia Limited and changed its name to Brightstar Resources Limited in December 2020.

