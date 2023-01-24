Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the December 15th total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 651,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other Allegion news, CEO John H. Stone bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,305,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 64,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,740,680.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Allegion

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Allegion by 386.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,120,473 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $109,694,000 after buying an additional 890,210 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Allegion by 7,538.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 881,906 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $79,089,000 after purchasing an additional 870,361 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Allegion by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,469,441 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $241,758,000 after purchasing an additional 676,606 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Allegion by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,807,096 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $342,469,000 after buying an additional 654,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Allegion by 388.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 269,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,510,000 after buying an additional 214,579 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALLE traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $112.09. 482,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,610. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.04 and a 200 day moving average of $102.80. Allegion has a 1 year low of $87.33 and a 1 year high of $125.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $913.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.58 million. Allegion had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 59.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Allegion will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 33.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALLE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Allegion from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Allegion from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.22.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

Featured Articles

