Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Cowen from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.83.

Allegro MicroSystems Price Performance

Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $33.44 on Friday. Allegro MicroSystems has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $34.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 54.82 and a beta of 1.68.

Insider Activity

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $237.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 16,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $423,766.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,093.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 26,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $768,218.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 192,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,533,075.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 16,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $423,766.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,536 shares in the company, valued at $921,093.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,573 shares of company stock valued at $2,863,750 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGM. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 3,469.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 134.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 145.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 981.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

