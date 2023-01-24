ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 645,000 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the December 15th total of 596,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 375,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in ALLETE by 41.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 73.8% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in ALLETE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALE traded down $0.97 on Tuesday, hitting $62.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,574. ALLETE has a 12 month low of $47.77 and a 12 month high of $68.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.02.

ALLETE Dividend Announcement

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.11). ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ALLETE will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALE has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ALLETE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ALLETE from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.20.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, SWL&P, and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that own and maintain electric transmission assets.

