Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Short Interest Up 9.5% in December

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,430,000 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the December 15th total of 30,530,000 shares. Currently, 41.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.0 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,602 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total value of $42,183.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 583,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,395,087.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. 72.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of ALLO stock opened at $6.86 on Tuesday. Allogene Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $17.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.84.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.74% and a negative net margin of 126,580.16%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. Research analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALLO shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America cut Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allogene Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

About Allogene Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.