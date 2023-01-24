Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Price Reaches $0.16

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 19.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000709 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $162.70 million and approximately $21.44 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $312.07 or 0.01359452 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00006646 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000132 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00015608 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00033242 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000446 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.32 or 0.01674205 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

ALPHA is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

