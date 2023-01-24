Amaze World Price Hits $0.58 on Exchanges (AMZE)

Amaze World (AMZE) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Amaze World has a total market capitalization of $31.21 million and approximately $38,833.80 worth of Amaze World was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Amaze World has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Amaze World token can now be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00002514 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Amaze World Profile

Amaze World was first traded on November 7th, 2021. Amaze World’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Amaze World is https://reddit.com/r/theamazeworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Amaze World is amaze-world.com. The official message board for Amaze World is medium.com/@khushalim.uirpl/harnessing-the-power-of-blockchain-into-the-travel-industry-f8fcb52fa63e. Amaze World’s official Twitter account is @theamazeworld.

Amaze World Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Amaze World is designed to create a smooth travel booking experience that incorporates decentralized blockchain technology and reward incentives through AMZE tokens.TelegramWhitepaper”

