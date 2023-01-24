Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) is Seafarer Capital Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Seafarer Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,039,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,196,000 shares during the quarter. Ambev makes up 21.8% of Seafarer Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Ambev worth $45,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Ambev by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ambev during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABEV shares. UBS Group raised shares of Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Ambev Stock Performance

ABEV stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.61. 4,374,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,972,021. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ambev S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $3.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Ambev had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ambev Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1457 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

Ambev Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, Presidente Light, Presidente Golden Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, and Budweiser, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

Featured Articles

