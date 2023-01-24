Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Short Interest Update

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the December 15th total of 1,550,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 442,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Amedisys

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the third quarter valued at about $441,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $898,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $84,174,000 after purchasing an additional 18,072 shares during the period. Finally, Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,736,000. 96.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMED has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Amedisys from $154.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Amedisys from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Amedisys to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Amedisys from $165.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Amedisys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.19.

Amedisys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $95.86 on Tuesday. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $79.30 and a twelve month high of $179.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.29.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The health services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.09). Amedisys had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $557.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Amedisys will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

