América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2023

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMXGet Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,610,000 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the December 15th total of 6,930,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMX shares. StockNews.com lowered América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on América Móvil from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group lowered América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.40 to $22.50 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on América Móvil from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, América Móvil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMX. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of América Móvil by 437.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,657,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $373,465,000 after acquiring an additional 14,371,448 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of América Móvil by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,649,103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $217,561,000 after acquiring an additional 72,379 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of América Móvil by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,507,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $156,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,601 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of América Móvil by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,950,879 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,583,000 after acquiring an additional 170,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of América Móvil by 210,488.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,001,183 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of AMX stock opened at $21.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.86. América Móvil has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65.

About América Móvil

(Get Rating)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.