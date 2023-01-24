América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Short Interest Update

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,610,000 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the December 15th total of 6,930,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMX shares. StockNews.com lowered América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on América Móvil from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group lowered América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.40 to $22.50 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on América Móvil from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, América Móvil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMX. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of América Móvil by 437.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,657,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $373,465,000 after acquiring an additional 14,371,448 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of América Móvil by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,649,103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $217,561,000 after acquiring an additional 72,379 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of América Móvil by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,507,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $156,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,601 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of América Móvil by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,950,879 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,583,000 after acquiring an additional 170,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of América Móvil by 210,488.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,001,183 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMX stock opened at $21.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.86. América Móvil has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

