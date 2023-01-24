Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Short Interest Update

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900,000 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the December 15th total of 3,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COLD traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.73. 78,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,171. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.23 and its 200-day moving average is $28.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -278.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $32.99.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -800.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.50 to $33.50 in a report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.19.

In related news, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $101,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,206.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLD. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $45,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 144.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

