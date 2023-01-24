Amgen Price Tops $1.05 on Major Exchanges (AMG)

Amgen (AMG) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Amgen token can now be purchased for approximately $1.05 or 0.00004553 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Amgen has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. Amgen has a total market capitalization of $103.69 million and approximately $38,427.52 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Token Profile

Amgen was first traded on March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. The official website for Amgen is theamgen.com. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Amgen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 1.04824858 USD and is up 2.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $25,623.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amgen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amgen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amgen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

