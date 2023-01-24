Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) Price Hits $3.52

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. In the last week, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. One Ampleforth Governance Token token can currently be purchased for about $3.52 or 0.00015394 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ampleforth Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $53.03 million and approximately $4.60 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ampleforth Governance Token Token Profile

Ampleforth Governance Token’s launch date was April 20th, 2021. Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,051,575 tokens. The official website for Ampleforth Governance Token is www.ampleforth.org. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ampleforth Governance Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ORTH is Ampleforth’s (AMPL) governance token. FORTH holders can vote on proposed changes to the Ampleforth protocol or delegate their votes to representatives who vote on their behalf.AMPL is the a rebasing cryptocurrency. Like Bitcoin, AMPL is non-dillutive. Unlike Bitcoin AMPL can be used to denominate contracts of predictable value. Where AMPL represents an independent currency that functions as a unit of account, FORTH is the governing mechanism that oversees its evolution.FORTH was launched by the Ampleforth team as a “Day One launch” in conjunction with Coinbase in April of 2021.”

