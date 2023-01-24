Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $25.00

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.00 and last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AMFPF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Amplifon from €30.00 ($32.61) to €33.00 ($35.87) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amplifon from €29.00 ($31.52) to €28.00 ($30.43) in a research report on Friday, October 28th.
Amplifon Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.11 and a 200-day moving average of $27.68.
Amplifon Company Profile
Amplifon SpA is engaged in the distribution, application, and customization of hearing solutions. It contributes to the development of detection and rehabilitation techniques in otology diagnosis, and management of computerized and integrated auditory systems. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; and Asia-Pacific.
