Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Shares Down 5.8%

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.72. 635,888 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 5,706,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on AMRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Amyris from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Amyris from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Amyris from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Amyris from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Amyris from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.67.

Amyris Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amyris

Amyris ( NASDAQ:AMRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $71.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.98 million. Analysts forecast that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRS. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Amyris by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,965,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,900 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 35.9% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,545,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,108,000 after buying an additional 1,730,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Amyris by 43.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,109,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,079,000 after acquiring an additional 949,232 shares in the last quarter. EVR Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,628,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amyris by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,793,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,797,000 after acquiring an additional 712,965 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

