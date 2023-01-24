Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Short Interest Update

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,250,000 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the December 15th total of 6,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Analog Devices Price Performance
ADI stock opened at $169.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.58. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $180.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $86.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15.
Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.
Analog Devices Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently commented on ADI. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.14.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $289,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,246,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $289,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,157 shares in the company, valued at $11,246,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,887 shares of company stock worth $5,349,127 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADI. Markel Corp lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,034,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $82,000. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 24.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 34.7% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 14.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.
Analog Devices Company Profile
Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.
Featured Stories
