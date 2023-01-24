Analysts’ Downgrades for January 24th (ALFVY, AMCR, AMD, APA, BBVA, BOH, CAKE, CAMT, CBAN, CHRRF)

Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, January 24th:

Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) was downgraded by analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Get Alfa Laval Corporate AB alerts:

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $11.70 target price on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $80.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $95.00.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $44.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $52.00.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) was downgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $71.00 price target on the stock.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has C$4.40 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$4.00.

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) was downgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Janney Montgomery Scott currently has $19.00 target price on the stock.

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a buy rating to a neutral rating. DA Davidson currently has $18.50 price target on the stock.

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) was downgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a buy rating to an accumulate rating. The firm currently has $163.00 price target on the stock.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) was downgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a positive rating.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $7.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $115.00.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has $43.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $53.00.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $290.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $340.00.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research to a neutral rating.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $350.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $375.00.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Mips AB (publ) (OTC:MPZAF) was downgraded by analysts at Handelsbanken from a market perform rating to an underperform rating.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

N-able (NYSE:NABL) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $11.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $13.00.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $51.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $60.00.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. Robert W. Baird currently has $12.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $14.00.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research to a neutral rating.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $59.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $65.00.

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) was downgraded by analysts at Handelsbanken from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $24.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $26.00.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $34.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $35.00.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a positive rating to a neutral rating.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $34.00 price target on the stock.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. Atlantic Securities currently has $185.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $180.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate AB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate AB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.