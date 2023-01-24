Analysts Set Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) PT at $366.25

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $385.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Boliden AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Pareto Securities cut shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 355 to SEK 390 in a report on Friday, December 9th.

OTCMKTS BDNNY opened at $90.75 on Tuesday. Boliden AB has a 12 month low of $55.19 and a 12 month high of $108.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.56.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

