Analysts Set Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Target Price at C$89.71

Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$89.71.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$103.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$88.00 to C$83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a report on Monday, January 16th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$115.00 to C$110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$92.50 to C$90.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cogeco Communications

In other news, Director Robin Anne Bienenstock purchased 1,581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$73.30 per share, with a total value of C$115,887.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,471 shares in the company, valued at C$181,124.30. In other news, Director Jacques Royer sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.76, for a total value of C$30,206.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$36,554.24. Also, Director Robin Anne Bienenstock bought 1,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$73.30 per share, with a total value of C$115,887.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$181,124.30.

Cogeco Communications Stock Down 0.1 %

TSE CCA opened at C$68.49 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$74.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$76.32. Cogeco Communications has a one year low of C$62.35 and a one year high of C$114.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.81, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of C$3.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.53.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.15 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$725.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$729.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cogeco Communications will post 10.0299993 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cogeco Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.776 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.80%.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

