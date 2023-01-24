Analysts Set FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) PT at $137.70

Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.70.

FMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of FMC from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of FMC from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total transaction of $571,528.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,330,040.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total transaction of $66,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,588.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total transaction of $571,528.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,330,040.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FMC

FMC Trading Down 0.6 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FMC in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in FMC in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FMC in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in FMC by 269.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $127.48 on Thursday. FMC has a 1 year low of $98.24 and a 1 year high of $140.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. FMC had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that FMC will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 44.87%.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

See Also

