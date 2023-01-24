Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Glencore (GLEN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Glencore (LON: GLEN) recently:

1/16/2023 – Glencore had its “top pick” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

1/13/2023 – Glencore was given a new GBX 560 ($6.93) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/12/2023 – Glencore was given a new GBX 600 ($7.43) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/11/2023 – Glencore was given a new GBX 520 ($6.44) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

1/10/2023 – Glencore was given a new GBX 575 ($7.12) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/6/2023 – Glencore was given a new GBX 700 ($8.67) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/4/2023 – Glencore had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 700 ($8.67) price target on the stock.

12/14/2022 – Glencore was given a new GBX 650 ($8.05) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/8/2022 – Glencore was given a new GBX 700 ($8.67) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

12/7/2022 – Glencore had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 680 ($8.42) to GBX 625 ($7.74). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/7/2022 – Glencore had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 560 ($6.93) price target on the stock.

12/7/2022 – Glencore was given a new GBX 560 ($6.93) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/7/2022 – Glencore was given a new GBX 640 ($7.92) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

12/7/2022 – Glencore was given a new GBX 530 ($6.56) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

12/6/2022 – Glencore was given a new GBX 660 ($8.17) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/6/2022 – Glencore was given a new GBX 700 ($8.67) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

12/1/2022 – Glencore was given a new GBX 530 ($6.56) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

12/1/2022 – Glencore was given a new GBX 680 ($8.42) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/30/2022 – Glencore was given a new GBX 700 ($8.67) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Glencore Stock Down 2.9 %

GLEN stock opened at GBX 561.28 ($6.95) on Tuesday. Glencore plc has a twelve month low of GBX 5.07 ($0.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 584.50 ($7.24). The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 543.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 500.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £71.93 billion and a PE ratio of 578.64.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.