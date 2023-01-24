Analyzing SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) & MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL)

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) and SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

MaxLinear has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SunPower has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for MaxLinear and SunPower, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MaxLinear 0 0 4 0 3.00 SunPower 3 11 4 0 2.06

Earnings and Valuation

MaxLinear currently has a consensus price target of $48.13, suggesting a potential upside of 20.89%. SunPower has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.06%. Given SunPower’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SunPower is more favorable than MaxLinear.

This table compares MaxLinear and SunPower’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MaxLinear $892.40 million 3.50 $41.97 million $1.52 26.19 SunPower $1.32 billion 2.16 -$37.36 million $0.33 49.73

MaxLinear has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SunPower. MaxLinear is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SunPower, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.3% of MaxLinear shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.1% of SunPower shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of MaxLinear shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of SunPower shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MaxLinear and SunPower’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MaxLinear 11.34% 47.44% 23.15% SunPower 4.21% -0.82% -0.22%

Summary

MaxLinear beats SunPower on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc. provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management. The company offers broadband radio transceiver front ends, data converters, embedded systems and software architecture, and architecture and system design for highly integrated end-to-end communication platform solutions. Its products are used in various electronic devices, such as cable data over cable service interface specifications (DOCSIS), fiber and DSL broadband modems and gateways; Wi-Fi and wireline routers for home networking; radio transceivers and modems for 4G/5G base-station and backhaul infrastructure; and fiber-optic modules for data center, metro, and long-haul transport networks, as well as power management and interface products. It serves electronics distributors, module makers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and original design manufacturers (ODMs) through a direct sales force, third-party sales representatives, and a network of distributors. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About SunPower

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. It operates through the Dev Co. and Power Co. segments. The Dev Co. segment refers to the solar origination and installation revenue stream as sale of solar power systems. The Power Co. segment deals with the post system sale and recurring services revenue. The company was founded by Thomas L. Dinwoodie, Robert Lorenzini and Richard M. Swanson in April 1985 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

