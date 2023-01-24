Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Price Target Raised to C$55.00 at Scotiabank

Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ANDHF remained flat at $37.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.04. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.80 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

