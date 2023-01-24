Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the December 15th total of 1,430,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 785,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AON during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in AON in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AON shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AON in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.70.

AON Stock Up 0.2 %

AON stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $325.99. The company had a trading volume of 627,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,113. AON has a 12 month low of $246.21 and a 12 month high of $341.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $305.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.61. The company has a market capitalization of $67.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.88.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. AON had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 445.81%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AON will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 17.39%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Stories

