Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Purchased by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in AON were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in AON during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in AON by 47.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

AON stock opened at $325.99 on Tuesday. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $246.21 and a 52-week high of $341.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.61.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. AON had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 445.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AON shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.70.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

