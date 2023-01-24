APA (NASDAQ:APA) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of APA from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of APA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.88.

Shares of APA traded down $1.30 on Tuesday, hitting $44.06. 5,019,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,474,673. APA has a one year low of $29.61 and a one year high of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.26. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 3.58.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. APA had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 325.67%. APA’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that APA will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of APA by 14.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,182,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,965,000 after buying an additional 526,513 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of APA by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,022 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in APA by 91.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,102,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,009 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in APA by 385.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,954,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in APA by 14.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,854,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,982,000 after purchasing an additional 354,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

