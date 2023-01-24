ApeCoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $203.96 Million (APE)

ApeCoin (APE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 24th. One ApeCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $5.61 or 0.00024475 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ApeCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.07 billion and $203.96 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ApeCoin has traded up 12.5% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000263 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.94 or 0.00404105 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000127 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,523.70 or 0.28365205 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.17 or 0.00587723 BTC.
- DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000039 BTC.
ApeCoin Profile
ApeCoin was first traded on March 16th, 2022. ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 368,593,750 tokens. ApeCoin’s official website is apecoin.com. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
ApeCoin Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ApeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for ApeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ApeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.