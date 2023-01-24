AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $117.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of AppFolio from $143.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th.

Get AppFolio alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $63,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,238,184.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 22.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AppFolio

AppFolio Trading Up 1.0 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APPF. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 206.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in AppFolio in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AppFolio in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 43.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 115.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ APPF traded up $1.12 on Tuesday, reaching $117.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,360. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -82.45 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.69. AppFolio has a 52 week low of $79.92 and a 52 week high of $127.74.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $125.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.90 million. AppFolio had a negative net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.72%. Analysts anticipate that AppFolio will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AppFolio

(Get Rating)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.