Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Shares Gap Up to $2.68

Shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.68, but opened at $2.85. Archer Aviation shares last traded at $2.73, with a volume of 51,512 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.10.

Archer Aviation Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.92. The company has a current ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 14.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insider Activity

Archer Aviation ( NYSE:ACHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 62,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $173,819.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Adam D. Goldstein purchased 39,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,396.04. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 139,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,396.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 62,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $173,819.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 82,642 shares of company stock worth $213,098 and have sold 1,554,754 shares worth $3,768,038. Corporate insiders own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer Aviation

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHR. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Archer Aviation by 1,667.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,964,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570,169 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Archer Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,234,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Archer Aviation by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,464,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,978 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Archer Aviation by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,713,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Archer Aviation by 422.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,046,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 846,304 shares in the last quarter. 41.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

