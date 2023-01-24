Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 376000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Arctic Star Exploration Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$5.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.58.

Arctic Star Exploration Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. The company primarily explores for diamond and niobium/rare earth deposits. Its flagship project is the Diagras property that consists of 58 contiguous claims with an area of 48,346 hectares located in the north-eastern part of the prolific Lac de Gras kimberlite field.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arctic Star Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arctic Star Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.