Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Short Interest Up 6.8% in December

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,650,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the December 15th total of 9,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 766,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.9 days. Currently, 24.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 1,720 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $31,286.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,535 shares in the company, valued at $355,341.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $116,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,119. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 1,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $31,286.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,341.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,695 shares of company stock worth $205,107. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARQT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,712,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,357,000 after acquiring an additional 155,087 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,081,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,110,000 after acquiring an additional 503,591 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,785,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,846 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,655,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,810 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,252,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,053,000 after buying an additional 454,276 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Trading Up 0.5 %

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.60.

ARQT stock opened at $16.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a current ratio of 13.39. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.81 and a 12-month high of $27.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.39.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.