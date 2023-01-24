Ardevora Asset Management LLP Acquires New Stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,623,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,067,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.09% of Coupang at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coupang during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Coupang by 1,125.5% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Coupang by 38.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Coupang by 418.2% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Coupang by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CPNG shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Coupang from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. New Street Research began coverage on Coupang in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Coupang in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.80 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.61.

Shares of NYSE CPNG opened at $16.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.40. Coupang, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $27.12.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 28.35% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupang news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 35,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $647,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 426,156,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,883,893,640.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coupang news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 35,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $647,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 426,156,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,883,893,640.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $22,675,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,601,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,858,973.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,800,000 shares of company stock worth $680,784,835. 16.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

