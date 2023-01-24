Ardevora Asset Management LLP Decreases Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,030,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 565,100 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.08% of Williams Companies worth $29,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 128.6% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams Companies stock opened at $31.55 on Tuesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.62.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WMB shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.09.

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $343,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,489 shares in the company, valued at $6,465,172.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 28,500 shares of company stock worth $971,300 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

