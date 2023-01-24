Ardevora Asset Management LLP Increases Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,790 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $1,303,684.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,002,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,699,950.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,790 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $1,303,684.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,002,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,699,950.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $291,351.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,022,954.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,306 shares of company stock valued at $32,829,469. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $427.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $374.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $400.75. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.69 and a 12 month high of $541.39.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $495.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.45 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 23.42%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.