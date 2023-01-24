Ardevora Asset Management LLP Invests $20.08 Million in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 267,000 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,078,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.16% of Splunk at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 179.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the second quarter valued at $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at $30,000. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Splunk

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total transaction of $88,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 122,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,835,847.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Splunk Stock Up 2.7 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on SPLK shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Splunk from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Splunk in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Splunk from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Splunk from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Splunk in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Splunk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $93.10 on Tuesday. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $150.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.00.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The software company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.72. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $929.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.91 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Splunk

(Get Rating)

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

Featured Stories

