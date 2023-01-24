Ardevora Asset Management LLP Makes New $24.85 Million Investment in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 118,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,850,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TEAM. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 270.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter worth $54,000. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In other Atlassian news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 3,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $359,751.28. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 114,575 shares in the company, valued at $13,177,270.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $1,694,718.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 370,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,872,889.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 3,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $359,751.28. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 114,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,177,270.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 266,510 shares of company stock valued at $37,040,915 over the last 90 days. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atlassian Price Performance

TEAM stock opened at $152.00 on Tuesday. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $113.86 and a 52 week high of $352.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $807.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.42 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 71.10% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Atlassian from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $320.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Macquarie cut shares of Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $287.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.95.

About Atlassian

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.