Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 149,000 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,967 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 149,000 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.24% of Signature Bank worth $22,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Signature Bank by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Bank of Marin raised its stake in Signature Bank by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 1,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Signature Bank by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Signature Bank by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 20,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $129.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.65. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $106.81 and a 52 week high of $355.51.

Signature Bank Increases Dividend

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.27). Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 36.03%. The business had revenue of $683.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 16.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on SBNY. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $216.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Stephens cut shares of Signature Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Signature Bank to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.29.

Signature Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating).

