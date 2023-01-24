Ardor 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $10.61 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 24th. During the last week, Ardor has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0885 or 0.00000387 BTC on exchanges. Ardor has a market capitalization of $88.41 million and $10.61 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00079291 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00056871 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00010992 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000357 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001100 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000298 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00025455 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000820 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004711 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000207 BTC.
About Ardor
Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Ardor
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars.
