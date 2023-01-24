Ardor (ARDR) Trading Up 7.6% Over Last 7 Days

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Ardor coin can now be bought for $0.0864 or 0.00000377 BTC on exchanges. Ardor has a market cap of $86.30 million and $3.49 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00078481 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00057088 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00011104 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001091 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000298 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00025320 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000776 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004360 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000207 BTC.
About Ardor
ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org.
Buying and Selling Ardor
