Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Short Interest Update

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 220,900 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the December 15th total of 239,400 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 62,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Argan

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Argan by 228.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Argan during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Argan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Argan by 390.9% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Argan by 159.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Argan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Argan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Argan Stock Performance

Shares of AGX traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.47. 86,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,428. Argan has a 1-year low of $31.26 and a 1-year high of $42.15. The stock has a market cap of $522.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.93 and a 200-day moving average of $35.45.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Argan had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $117.88 million during the quarter.

Argan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Argan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

About Argan

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

