Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Shares Gap Down to $119.16

Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $119.16, but opened at $107.57. Arista Networks shares last traded at $119.43, with a volume of 126,976 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ANET shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen upped their target price on Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Arista Networks from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Arista Networks from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.79.

Arista Networks Stock Up 0.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.52. The company has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.38, for a total transaction of $2,547,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $413,220.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $127,826.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.38, for a total transaction of $2,547,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,220.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,171 shares of company stock worth $11,613,443. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 17.0% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Arista Networks during the second quarter worth about $11,896,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 15.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 275,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,146,000 after purchasing an additional 36,516 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Arista Networks by 16.0% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 26.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 292,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,447,000 after purchasing an additional 61,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

