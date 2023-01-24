Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT Lowers Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT decreased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Capital One Financial makes up approximately 2.4% of Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in Capital One Financial by 200.0% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 33.6% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 38.8% during the second quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total transaction of $1,332,037.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,146,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total transaction of $1,332,037.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,146,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,016 shares of company stock valued at $2,761,270. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays downgraded Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.18.

Shares of NYSE COF traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,174,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,367,815. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $41.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.41. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $86.98 and a 12 month high of $160.54.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.03 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.60 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 15.44%. On average, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

