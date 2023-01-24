Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 5,261 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,261 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of MercadoLibre worth $27,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 120.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 428.6% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in MercadoLibre by 127.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,130.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,291.50.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,095.00 on Tuesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $600.68 and a 52-week high of $1,275.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $925.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $891.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.91 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.34.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.25. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

