Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,099 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Lululemon Athletica worth $27,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 39.4% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 65,303 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,802,000 after purchasing an additional 14,025 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 8,420 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 141.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,738 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $66,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

LULU stock opened at $316.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.35. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $410.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.39.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $516.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $447.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.11.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

